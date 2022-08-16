Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.69. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.