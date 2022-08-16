Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LNC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 1,638,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

