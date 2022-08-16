Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.88.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at C$189,904. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.