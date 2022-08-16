Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 347,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.81. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

