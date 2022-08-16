Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
LI opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,256.00 and a beta of 0.32. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
