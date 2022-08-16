Lendefi Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,431.15 (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $174,431.15 and approximately $148.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

Lendefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.