Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.44 on September 26th

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 286.10 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 866.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.81. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,151 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

