Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 278,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

