Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $297,561.65 and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037063 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.