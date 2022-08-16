Lane Generational LLC Sells 9,715 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Lane Generational LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,474 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Poshmark makes up 3.2% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.35% of Poshmark worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POSH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Price Performance

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,193.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.