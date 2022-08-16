Lane Generational LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 6.1% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,085.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $767.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.89 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

