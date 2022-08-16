Lane Generational LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lane Generational LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 4.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $448.00 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

