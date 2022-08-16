Lane Generational LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lane Generational LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

