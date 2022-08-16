Lane Generational LLC Buys Shares of 18,986 KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.37% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KCCA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KCCA opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.