Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,562.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $25,562.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

