Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,089 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl
In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.