Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,089 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.