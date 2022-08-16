Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.42. 4,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.