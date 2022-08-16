K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SDF stock opened at €21.85 ($22.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €10.92 ($11.14) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($37.19).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.