Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 516,886 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.