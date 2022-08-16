Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 516,886 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.
Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.