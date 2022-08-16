Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 516,886 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

