KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

