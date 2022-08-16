Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 2,501,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.