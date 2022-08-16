Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.18 million and $1.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00319326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00122464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,188,650 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.