KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Update

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSW. State Street Corp purchased a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,347,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE KNSW remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

