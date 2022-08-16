KIWIGO (KGO) Price Hits $0.0251 on Exchanges

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $110.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
