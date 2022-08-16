Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,875. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.72.

