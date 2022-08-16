Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 229,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,503. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

