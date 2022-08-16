Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at C$560,798.30. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

