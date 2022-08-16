Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 189.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.