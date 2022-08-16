Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 189.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.