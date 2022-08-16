Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 599,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
KBAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 116,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
