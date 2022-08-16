Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Update

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 599,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

KBAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 116,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

