Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,486. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

