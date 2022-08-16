Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$126,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,018.40.

Bruce Douglas Gigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$33,500.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.9951378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.