Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The firm has a market cap of C$188.25 million and a PE ratio of -24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

