Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. The firm has a market cap of C$188.25 million and a PE ratio of -24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$17.00.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
