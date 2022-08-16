Keebeck Alpha LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

IVV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $431.25. The company had a trading volume of 207,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

