Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 356,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,022,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

