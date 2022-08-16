Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IYR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.