Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 63,338 US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.20% of US Ecology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,898,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 426,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 246,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 190,775 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,616,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL remained flat at $47.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,240. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

