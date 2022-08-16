Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 11,140 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP remained flat at $173.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

