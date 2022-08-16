Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 50,388 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

FBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

