KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Increased to €6.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 87,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.