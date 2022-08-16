Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.21 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Kava has a market cap of $533.84 million and $26.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00008905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

