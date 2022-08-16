Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $280.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.71. 734,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,031. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.32.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,045. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

