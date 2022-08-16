Kalos Management Inc. Buys 18,447 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 26,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

