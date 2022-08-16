Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 997,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Kaixin Auto as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,594. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.