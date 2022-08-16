JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.19.

TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

