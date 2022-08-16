JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Up 0.8%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £520,234.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.37.

About JPEL Private Equity

(Get Rating)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

