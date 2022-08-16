Jon R. Moeller Sells 23,943 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

