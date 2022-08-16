Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

