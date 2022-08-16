Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,360. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.