Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. 23,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,382. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

