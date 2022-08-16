Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,673 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,011,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $449,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 316.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

CTSH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

